(MIND OPENING) Is Our Reality Just a Simulation ??

This is the simulation you already live inside of—and you’ve been breathing it like oxygen since the day you were born.





This video exposes the invisible machinery beneath modern life—how symbols have replaced truth, how marketing has replaced meaning, and how our desires are manufactured by the very system that feeds on them. Drawing from the work of Jean Baudrillard and the hidden mechanisms of simulacra, this video walks you through 10 real-life “glitches” that reveal the truth:





• Why your food is rendered, not real

• How social media replaced memory

• Why you take photos of things you never actually see

• And why even your “rebellion” is likely pre-approved





This isn’t a conspiracy. It’s a mirror. And once you see it, you can’t unsee it.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JuO1pyNFPgM