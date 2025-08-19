© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Texas Rep. Nicole Collier Refuses Police Escort | Locked in Capitol Amid Redistricting Fight
Texas Democratic Representative Nicole Collier remains locked inside the State Capitol after refusing to sign a permission slip for a law enforcement escort. The move comes amid a heated battle over GOP-led redistricting plans designed to add Republican-leaning districts. Collier calls the escort a tactic of intimidation and a threat to her constituents' representation. The political showdown continues as Texas lawmakers prepare for a special session. Stay informed with the latest updates on this developing story.
#NicoleCollier #TexasPolitics #Redistricting #PoliticalProtest #VotingRights #TexasCapitol #Democrats #PoliticalStandoff