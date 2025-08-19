BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Texas Rep. Nicole Collier Refuses Police Escort | Locked in Capitol Amid Redistricting Fight
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
7 followers
Follow
0
10 views • 2 days ago

Texas Rep. Nicole Collier Refuses Police Escort | Locked in Capitol Amid Redistricting Fight

http://newsplusglobe.com/

Description

Texas Democratic Representative Nicole Collier remains locked inside the State Capitol after refusing to sign a permission slip for a law enforcement escort. The move comes amid a heated battle over GOP-led redistricting plans designed to add Republican-leaning districts. Collier calls the escort a tactic of intimidation and a threat to her constituents' representation. The political showdown continues as Texas lawmakers prepare for a special session. Stay informed with the latest updates on this developing story.

Hashtags

#NicoleCollier #TexasPolitics #Redistricting #PoliticalProtest #VotingRights #TexasCapitol #Democrats #PoliticalStandoff

Keywords
voting rightstexas state capitoltexas politicstexas house democratsnicole collierredistricting fightdemocratic legislator protestpolitical standofflaw enforcement escortgop redistrictingtexas news 2025
