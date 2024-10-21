P.1 Australia’s misinformation censorship (MAD) BILL a tool for TYRANTS; dishonour to all politicians who did/do not vote against it MVI_2626

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I am disgusted with the majority of Australian politicians, state and federal, and their latest attempts to censor the freedom of speech of the people of this nation just cements my attitude. They do not deserve to represent us, and they cannot credibly claim to be unaware of the slippery slope that the MAD legislation represents, serving to keep the ruling party in power.
