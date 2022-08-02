Pelosi in Taiwan, China Deploys *Nuclear* ICBM's, CA-IL-NYC Declare Monkeypox Emergencies, Hospital Staffing Shortages, 1-6'er Guy Reffitt Case - DC Media Harassing Wife Nicole - Protest: 08.02.2022

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Pelosi arrives in Taiwan, voicing U.S. 'solidarity' as China fumes

https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/pelosi-expected-arrive-taiwan-tuesday-sources-say-2022-08-02/

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FLASH TRAFFIC - URGENT -- CHINA DEPLOYS **NUCLEAR** ICBM'S

https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/flash-traffic-urgent-china-deploys-nuclear-icbm-s

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NEW: California Governor Gavin Newsom Declares Monkeypox State of Emergency

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/08/new-california-governor-gavin-newsom-declares-monkeypox-state-emergency/

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'People are suffering': ICU nurse says staffing shortages at hospitals are getting worse

https://www.ctvnews.ca/health/people-are-suffering-icu-nurse-says-staffing-shortages-at-hospitals-are-getting-worse-1.6010031

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SICK, EVIL PEOPLE: DC Media Harasses and Abuses Texas Mother Nicole Reffitt After Her Husband is Sentenced to 7 Years for Protesting Outside US Capitol on January 6

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/08/sick-demonic-media-hacks-harass-abuse-texas-mother-nicole-reffitt-husband-sentenced-7-years-protesting-outside-us-capitol-january-6/

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Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982

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Get Your Silver-Gold for SHTF:

Dan Thalhuber

Precious Metal Specialist

License # 40648494



Direct: 952-582-6304

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Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:

Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU

Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44

How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3

Related:

Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html

Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax

Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y

Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1

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NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt

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None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf

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Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf

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Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/

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Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/

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Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656

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Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/

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Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.

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