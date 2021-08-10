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187 - Das Ende der verkehrten Welt
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25450 views • August 10, 2021
Vom Helden zum Superspreader (Superverteiler)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wgNxskRFR788/
Furchtbar, wie der aussieht ...
Ein Beispiel
3 niedere Narzissten in der Arena,
und Gerald will gut dastehen ...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=syRjCgc70NQ
(ab min 3:30 bis 7:10, danach wird's unerträglich)
Hier wird sichtbar, daß es in deren Welt völlig gleich ist,
ob einer für oder gegen Schlumpfung ist,
denn sie sind alle Teil ihrer verkehrten Welt.
.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wgNxskRFR788/
Furchtbar, wie der aussieht ...
Ein Beispiel
3 niedere Narzissten in der Arena,
und Gerald will gut dastehen ...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=syRjCgc70NQ
(ab min 3:30 bis 7:10, danach wird's unerträglich)
Hier wird sichtbar, daß es in deren Welt völlig gleich ist,
ob einer für oder gegen Schlumpfung ist,
denn sie sind alle Teil ihrer verkehrten Welt.
.
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