Zelensky wants Europe to send Ukrainians refugees to the front.





"Our armed forces would like them to return, unconditionally. Unconditionally, because it's a matter of justice."

Zelensky says many young Ukrainians left in violation of state legislation. The services of both countries should deal with this issue. The soldiers on the front need to be rotated.

"Every person must bear responsibility who is a citizen of Ukraine, who has the strength for this — a constitutional duty and mobilization age."