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Beprotnamio Karuselė 2
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103 views • April 06, 2021
Ryšium su tuo, kad buvo laikinai blokuotas pagrindinis Youtube kanalas:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcPuczuAivE1vnAmJyATczw
beje čia atsarginis kanalas:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsjci607r9iTZbt766XpNrQ
tai paskatino netylėti ir tęsti darbus toliau.
Nuorodos:
https://www.modernatx.com/mrna-technology/mrna-platform-enabling-drug-discovery-development
https://dap.ema.europa.eu/analytics/saw.dll?PortalPages&;PortalPath=/shared/PHV DAP/_portal/DAP&Action=Navigate&P0=1&P1=eq&P2="Line Listing Objects"."Substance High Level Code"&P3=1+40995439
esame Rumble: https://rumble.com/vfeyc7-beprotnamio-karusel-2.html
telegrame: https://t.me/atsakingi
Prenumeruokite ir dalinkites, einam teisinga linkme!!!!
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcPuczuAivE1vnAmJyATczw
beje čia atsarginis kanalas:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsjci607r9iTZbt766XpNrQ
tai paskatino netylėti ir tęsti darbus toliau.
Nuorodos:
https://www.modernatx.com/mrna-technology/mrna-platform-enabling-drug-discovery-development
https://dap.ema.europa.eu/analytics/saw.dll?PortalPages&;PortalPath=/shared/PHV DAP/_portal/DAP&Action=Navigate&P0=1&P1=eq&P2="Line Listing Objects"."Substance High Level Code"&P3=1+40995439
esame Rumble: https://rumble.com/vfeyc7-beprotnamio-karusel-2.html
telegrame: https://t.me/atsakingi
Prenumeruokite ir dalinkites, einam teisinga linkme!!!!
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