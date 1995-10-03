October 3, 1995 Human Radiation Experiments Report: Bill Clinton commented on the final report on human radiation experiments conducted by the federal government between 1944 and 1974

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://www.c-span.org/program/white-house-event/human-radiation-experiments-report/52621
FIND ALL SOURCE GOVERNMENT FUNDED R&D LINKS BELOW.
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1958686534493716945?t=Gu0k85JF3TFVi7h07BVY_A&s=19
IoBNT National Security https://search.brave.com/search?q=iobnt+for+national+security&source=android&summary=1&conversation=8962a803bd3dd7b63ad913
https://x.com/CorinneNokel/status/1959879386535972983?t=aTvt4o_Py_-I9z7kEqTXmg&s=19
DNA RADAR™: Innovations in Human Identification Using NGS https://nij.ojp.gov/events/dna-radartm-innovations-human-identification-using-ngs
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1959638433225232466?t=ubBFttIorTllOSkmhmG9yw&s=19
Computer and Information Science and Engineering : Future Computing Research (Future CoRe)
Human-Centered Computing (HCC) https://www.nsf.gov/funding/opportunities/hcc-human-centered-computing
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1961125480758755606?t=a6NkkAeVtnku0c0xgEbK5w&s=19
Telecommunication Networks (TKN) Internet of Bio-Nano-Things
https://www.tkn.tu-berlin.de/projects/iobnt/
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1961895435200610565?t=n8LGtz1be3gloY_ebFWA9A&s=19
DSIAC Webinar: "High-Power, Radio Frequency/Microwave-Directed Energy Weapon Effects" 2019 Defense Systems Information Analysis Center https://rumble.com/v6yaaou-420384414.html
6G Symposium in DC & The IoBNT
https://zero5g.com/2024/6g-symposium-in-dc-the-iobnt/
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1960099101363875996?t=SDZlnDECEN98K5mc_Udbgw&s=19
Recent Advances in the Neural Dust Platform - IEEE Brain Workshop 2018 https://rumble.com/v6y2mnq-recent-advances-in-the-neural-dust-platform-ieee-brain-workshop-2018.html
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1956613760065429658?t=NeYz2ezUU6O7NC_pMCy4hQ&s=19
HEY DOCTOR$ & "TRUUUUUUFERS" PAYTRIOT$ 1 PINNED TWEET AND YOU ALL LOST THE PLOT!!! DO BETTER
Have your 'Good doctors' & Alt media's Told You About SEG12 HUMAN AUGMENTATION GLOBAL STANDARDIZATION/POLICIES 2030-CRISPR-BIOTECHNOLOGY-NANOTECHNOLOGY-COMMUNICATIONS TECHNOLOGY-"CONVERGENCE"???
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1959422222327742680?t=J9MWtoknriuKrqq8TIqyaA&s=19
How did they get the biosensors in us?? https://rumble.com/v6xzr34-how-did-they-get-the-biosensors-in-us.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_v
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1907532494582218856?t=cDyyTkf2Eyf9JfbBkVr-TA&s=19