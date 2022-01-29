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FULL SHOW 1/28/22 – General Flynn Warns Ukraine Crisis Could Trigger Full-Blown Nuclear War, Issues
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400 views • January 29, 2022
Alex Jones is set to air a bombshell interview conducted this morning with General Flynn LIVE on his 11am to 3pm Central broadcast! This is an absolute must-watch/listen transmission! Also, Roger Stone and more are joining today’s broadcast to cover the Canadian truckers leading the charge for human liberty everywhere!
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