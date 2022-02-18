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Ep. 315 Psychological Warfare w/ Meghan Walsh & Penny Shepard | The Daily Dose
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20 views • February 18, 2022
Ep. 315 Psychological Warfare w/ Meghan Walsh & Penny Shepard | The Daily Dose
Part 1: Meghan Walsh and Penny Shepard join josh in discussing Meghan's battle to get her children back.
Website: Givesendgo.com/meghanwalsh
Part 2: The war drums are beating but the stories are all over the place. Anybody with discernment is shaking their head at the media who are reporting without sources with information that conflicts with others' stories. The ignorance of the public is key if the cabal is to cover their tracks and hide their crimes against humanity.
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Part 1: Meghan Walsh and Penny Shepard join josh in discussing Meghan's battle to get her children back.
Website: Givesendgo.com/meghanwalsh
Part 2: The war drums are beating but the stories are all over the place. Anybody with discernment is shaking their head at the media who are reporting without sources with information that conflicts with others' stories. The ignorance of the public is key if the cabal is to cover their tracks and hide their crimes against humanity.
JOIN US ON THE Social Redpill - A Private Social Network - www.socialredpill.com
Check Out All Our Shows And Get Great Information On Guests At
www.redpills.tv
Use Promo Code: RPP at MyPillow.com to get even lower prices.
www.redpills.tv/mypillow
My Patriot Supply
Be Prepared When Disaster Strikes
redpills.tv/patriot
🚨🇺🇸👇The Redpill Project.. Find Us and Subscribe!
Web
https://redpills.tv
Telegram
http://t.me/RedpillsTV
Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/RedpillProject
CloutHub
https://clouthub.com/redpills
GETTR
https://gettr.com/user/redpill
TikTok
https://tiktok.com/@realjoshreid
Foxhole App: https://pilled.net/#/profile/127862
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/redpillprojectonline
Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/redpillproject
DLive: https://dlive.tv/RedpillProject
HELP SUPPORT The Repill Project! [Tip Jar]
Bitcoin: 39Wbf3ScFxegBsqXZoNhiZ5N553HhrbYH9
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