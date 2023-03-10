Create New Account
The Remnant Church | 3.9.23 | Pastor Leon Benjamin Teaches About the Jonah Awakening At the Remnant Church
Thrivetime Show
Published Yesterday |

Great Reset | "When the Flood Comes the Scientists Will Build a Noah's Ark for the ELITE Leaving the Rest to Drown." + "Humans Will Upgrade Themselves Into Gods." - Yuval Noah Harari - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v2cd5f2-great-reset-when-the-flood-comes-the-scientists-will-build-a.html

Guess Who Is Leading Protests In Israel?
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gK4BbzVXekk

- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MtSdPXsIMZE

Romans 10:17 "So then faith cometh by hearing, and hearing by the word of God."

He That Has an Ear...

Romans 10:14 - "14 How then shall they call on him in whom they have not believed? and how shall they believe in him of whom they have not heard? and how shall they hear without a preacher?"

Jonah 3

"7 How beautiful upon the mountains are the feet of him that bringeth good tidings, that publisheth peace; that bringeth good tidings of good, that publisheth salvation; that saith unto Zion, Thy God reigneth!" - Isaiah 52:7

The Real Remnant Church:
https://TheRealRemnantChurch.com/
Attend www.TheRealRemnantChurch.com Every Thursday Night In Tulsa, Oklahoma at 6:30 PM!!!

Where?
REMNANT CHURCH:
3920 West 91st Street South, Tulsa, OK 74132
804-230-5950

america jonah clay clark thrivetime show the remnant church

