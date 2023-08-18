Create New Account
A Warning Trumpet Sound of a Cry & Destruction Being Heard on the Land
The Appearance
Published 16 hours ago

End Time News Report 8.18


WORLD WAR 3 VIRUS, VACCINE, BIOLOGICAL WEAPON

https://www.wsj.com/articles/world-war-iii-virus-vaccine-biological-weapon-russia-ukraine-china-covid-cybersecurity-hack-162a8b08


BRICS SUMMIT 2023

https://www.usnews.com/news/world/articles/2023-08-18/factbox-brics-summit-2023-whats-likely-to-be-discussed


BRIEFING BY CHIEF OF NUCLEAR CHEMICAL AND BIOLOGICAL PROTECTION

https://telegra.ph/Briefing-by-Chief-of-Nuclear-Chemical-and-Biological-Protection-Troops-of-the-Armed-Forces-of-the-Russian-Federation-Lieutenant--08-16-2


BOEING 787 PILOT DIES

https://simpleflying.com/latam-pilot-dies-boeing-787-diversion/


NEWT GINGRICK ISSUES WARNING RE: TRUMP GEORGIA INDICTMENT

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/08/newt-gingrich-issues-stark-warning-trump-georgia-indictment/


VIVEK RAMASWAMY WARNS: U.S. ON THE CUSP OF CHAOS

https://summit.news/2023/08/18/vivek-ramaswamy-warns-tucker-carlson-this-country-is-on-the-cusp-of-chaos-in-a-1776-moment/


NETHERLANDS SAYS U.S. APPROVES DELIVERY OF F16S TO UKRAINE

https://12ft.io/proxy?q=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aljazeera.com%2Fnews%2F2023%2F8%2F18%2Fnetherlands-says-us-has-approved-delivery-of-f-16s-to-ukraine


U.S. APPROVAL OF F16s FOR UKRAINE, RUSSIA SAYS VIEWED AS NUCLEAR THREAT

https://www.infowars.com/posts/wwiii-alert-us-approves-f-16s-for-ukraine-after-russia-warned-theyd-be-viewed-as-nuclear-threat/


NEARLY ONE-FOURTH OF STATES INTRODUCING BIOMETRIC DIGITAL IDs

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/08/nearly-fourth-states-introducing-biometric-digital-ids-more/


FAMILY FRIENDLY 'SUMMONING OF DEMON' SESSION HELD AT WALKER ART CENTER

