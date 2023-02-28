Από το μπαλκόνι μπήκαν σε σπίτι ΑΝΑΠΗΡΗΣ για να της πάρουν το σπίτι

Ήταν κακία η Χούντα;;; Ας ΦΑΜΕ δημοκρατία τώρα!
Η αντικατάσταση πληθυσμού εν δράση!!! Στο σπίτι υλθα πάνε να μείνουν επιδοτούμενοι λαθρομετανάστες! Γιατί αυτό το ανθελληνικό κράτος δεν επιδοτεί την παρών ΕΛΛΗΝΙΔΑ γυναίκα ώστε να μην βγεί στον δρόμο;;;; Τι Δεν καταλαβαίνεις;;;
Είναι ΟΛΟΙ τους ή προδότες ή πράκτορες ξένων χωρών!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.