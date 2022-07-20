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LAW ENFORCEMENT COLLAPSED IN UKRAINE - 071922
southfront.org
Also found: The Prosecutor General of Ukraine Irina Venediktova and the head of the SBU Ivan Bakanov were not fired, but suspended from their duties for the duration of the investigation — Deputy Head of the Ukrainian Police Office Andriy Smirnov.
Vasily Malyuk has been appointed acting head of the SBU.