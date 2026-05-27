CTP (20260603 S4EJuneSpecial1)

Frank Clement Mondern Financial Concerns BTS/SP Video

CTP (S4EJunSpecial1) Your Deposits Fund Something So Choose Wisely

Exploring more of the fascinating intersection of Activism, Community Engagement, Faith / Religion, Human Nature, Politics, Social Issues, and beyond - all in Biblical perspective

We talk with Frank Clement from America’s Christian Credit Union about how credit unions work and why member ownership changes the incentives behind your checking account, savings, and loans. We also get practical about deposit insurance, debanking risk, and what it means to choose a financial institution that aligns with your values.

• Credit unions as member-owned financial cooperatives and what that means day to day

• Shared branching networks and how credit unions compete with big banks

• Why rates can be better when there are no outside shareholders

• Fractional reserve lending and the real lesson behind It’s a Wonderful Life

• Values-based banking and the question of what your deposits help fund

• Debanking and why ministries and businesses should plan ahead

• NCUA insurance vs FDIC plus added private insurance for some accounts

• How church and ministry lending works including DSCR and governance factors

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