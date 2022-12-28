Shots: Eugenics to Pandemics With John Potash

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970







Published December 26, 2022

Learn about the genocidal pseudoscientific movement started by America’s wealthiest families including the Rockefellers, the Morgans, the Carnegies and the Vanderbilts. How did these oligarchs and American industry titans help fund Hitler's rise to power, pushing America into perpetual wars? How are drugs and vaccines utilized for social control of the population? Author, investigative journalist + filmmaker John Potash exposes the wealthy anti-ethnic forces that have long monopolized medicine and control our pharmaceutical industry. Hosted by Riley Vuyovich — Read more at Shotsthemovie.com.

