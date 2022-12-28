Shots: Eugenics to Pandemics With John Potash

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970
childrenshealthdefense Published December 26, 2022
Learn about the genocidal pseudoscientific movement started by America’s wealthiest families including the Rockefellers, the Morgans, the Carnegies and the Vanderbilts. How did these oligarchs and American industry titans help fund Hitler's rise to power, pushing America into perpetual wars? How are drugs and vaccines utilized for social control of the population? Author, investigative journalist + filmmaker John Potash exposes the wealthy anti-ethnic forces that have long monopolized medicine and control our pharmaceutical industry. Hosted by Riley Vuyovich — Read more at Shotsthemovie.com.
Watch FULL EPISODES of ‘Good Morning CHD’ on CHD.TV
Live Week Days 7am PT // 10pm ET
➡️ https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/good-morning-chd
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.