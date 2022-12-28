Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Shots: Eugenics to Pandemics With John Potash
44 views
channel image
What is happening
Published 16 hours ago |
Shop now

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970


childrenshealthdefense Published December 26, 2022 

Learn about the genocidal pseudoscientific movement started by America’s wealthiest families including the Rockefellers, the Morgans, the Carnegies and the Vanderbilts. How did these oligarchs and American industry titans help fund Hitler's rise to power, pushing America into perpetual wars? How are drugs and vaccines utilized for social control of the population? Author, investigative journalist + filmmaker John Potash exposes the wealthy anti-ethnic forces that have long monopolized medicine and control our pharmaceutical industry. Hosted by Riley Vuyovich — Read more at Shotsthemovie.com.

Watch FULL EPISODES of ‘Good Morning CHD’ on CHD.TV
 Live Week Days 7am PT // 10pm ET
➡️ https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/good-morning-chd





Keywords
fdacdc5gwhoshotseugenicsbill gatesbioweaponfaucimodernapfizerpandemicsevent 201childrenshealthdefensecovid vaccinekill shotjohn potashcontaminates tests

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket