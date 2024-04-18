Create New Account
Ep. 96: The War On Christians
Son of the Republic
Published 15 hours ago

How did a self-described conservative evangelical like Mike Johnson wind up supporting the anti-Christian policies of the [Bidan] administration?

He’s not the only one, as Megan Basham explains.


Tucker Carlson Network On X | 18 April 2024

https://tuckercarlson.com/uncensored-megan-basham/

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1781080270369595785

