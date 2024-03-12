Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Tucker Carlson interviews the J6 Shaman, Jacob Chansley
channel image
GalacticStorm
2219 Subscribers
Shop now
117 views
Published 19 hours ago

Tucker Carlson - They told us Jake Chansley, the Q Anon Shaman, was a dangerous lunatic who deserved to be sent to prison, if not shot to death. Many believed it. But is he actually crazy? Judge for yourself.


https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1767670653778354335?s=20

Keywords
the face of the violent insurrectionattempt to overthrow the governmentstormed the capitol

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket