© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A SAD DAY IN CANADA
Follow
1
Share
Report
101 views • February 20, 2022
A SAD DAY IN CANADA
https://www.bitchute.com/video/omfdJG1vKLDU/
Mirrored from Neverlosetruth as expected and known our people have been attacked by government. When will the sheeple understand this is war. And for our people here to understand .
====My Links=================
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
https://www.bitchute.com/video/omfdJG1vKLDU/
Mirrored from Neverlosetruth as expected and known our people have been attacked by government. When will the sheeple understand this is war. And for our people here to understand .
====My Links=================
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.