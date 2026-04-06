Bigger Than The Fuel Crisis Your Food Is Next

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Headlines scream fuel shortages, travel shutdowns and global disruption, but something far bigger is quietly unfolding behind the scenes global fertilizer shortages that will cut food production across the globe in 2026 by at least 20%.
☕️ Support Independent Journalism Buy Us A Double Espresso
https://buymeacoffee.com/civilizationcycle
🔎 SIGN-UP for the Weekly Show Notes https://civilizationcycle.com/