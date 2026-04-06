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Bigger Than The Fuel Crisis Your Food Is Next
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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Headlines scream fuel shortages, travel shutdowns and global disruption, but something far bigger is quietly unfolding behind the scenes global fertilizer shortages that will cut food production across the globe in 2026 by at least 20%.



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Keywords
david dubyneworld eventsadapt 2030oil shortagetravel restrictionsglobal food crisissupply chain disruptioneconomy foodfood prices risingfertilizer shortagefuel crisisglobal shortagesinflation crisiswhat comes nextfood energythe civilization cycle podcastfertilizer shortage 2026natural gas disruptionon the ground asiairan war falloutcrop yield collapsereal threat to food supplyfertilizer disruption
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