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Demo Copenhagen Denmark against Fascist Police State 'Pain 1' (09.01.2021 at 17:41)
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81 views • January 10, 2021
Note: The Young People of Denmark are beginning to wake up (I f*cking hope) Demonstration for frihed - Demonstration for freedom. Korte Interview med: Politiet, Dennis Holm, Falke Thue Mikailsen og Per Rye and me (Kim Osbøl) Organiseret af "Men In Black, Denmark" https://www.facebook.com/events/443853723417182/
https://rumble.com/embed/v9ztwo/?pub=3b1sj
https://www.facebook.com/Men-In-Black-Denmark-104960441491640/
https://www.facebook.com/dennis.holm.566/
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=531479547 (Falke)
https://www.facebook.com/OBelix8/timeline (Per Rye)
https://rumble.com/embed/v9ztwo/?pub=3b1sj
https://www.facebook.com/Men-In-Black-Denmark-104960441491640/
https://www.facebook.com/dennis.holm.566/
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=531479547 (Falke)
https://www.facebook.com/OBelix8/timeline (Per Rye)
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