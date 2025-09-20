BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Lorenzo Mucchi, University of Florence IEEE 802.15.7 #VLC #WBAN #MBAN #BioOpticalCommunication #LED #VisibleLightCommunication IEEE 1906.1.1 #IoBNT #MolCom #ETSI #smartBAN #Biological6G
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
223 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
8 views • 1 day ago

https://x.com/CorinneNokel/status/1969461490206888265?t=cpHaVyjkBKTdbrMo1lIE_g&s=19

.

Fundamental Research Challenges for Trust, Security and Privacy https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcEvAOnzuhQ

.

6G and Beyond: The Future of Wireless Communications Systems https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/9145564?denied=

.

How 6G technology can change the future wireless healthcare

https://www.6gsummit.com/speakers-2/lorenzo-mucchi/

.

2024 18th International Symposium on Medical Information and Communication Technology (ISMICT) https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/xpl/conhome/10738145/proceeding

.

ETSI SmartBAN Vision on the use of Visible Light Communications in Body Area Networks

https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/10738176/authors#authors

.

IEEE 802.15.7-2018

IEEE Standard for Local and metropolitan area networks--Part 15.7: Short-Range Optical Wireless Communications https://webstore.ansi.org/standards/ieee/ieee802152018?srsltid=AfmBOor7_3_ZDAULSYPwpxqO81eD0vh687AE2dr5DqQPhCRHMo6p0gn9

.

ETSI SmartBAN Panel


Time: Tuesday, October 29 - 15:00-16:30 (UTC+1:00)



This panel is organized as a workshop of Secularis project funded by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MACEI) https://nanocom.acm.org/nanocom2025/ETSI.php

.

6G WHITE PAPER:

RESEARCH CHALLENGES FOR

TRUST, SECURITY AND

PRIVACY https://research-management.mq.edu.au/ws/portalfiles/portal/126882453/126748722_pre_print.pdf

Keywords
trump20242030covid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy