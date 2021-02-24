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Goats and Sheep
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24 views • February 24, 2021
Are you lukewarm? Jesus may spit you out! Be ON FIRE to GLORIFY GOD in your life! Listen to the Spirit of God, Walk led of His Spirit, and fulfill the plan and destiny that GOD sent you here to do! "In MY LIFE, LORD, BE GLORIFIED!" This is my prayer for my day-t0-day life!
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