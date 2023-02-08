Grafted In (Romans 11-13) | The Dangers of Rejecting God

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Paul is actively trying to get these new believers in Rome to understand the importance of pressing into what it looks like to follow Christ's example. Although salvation is not dependent on one's behavior there is a real risk of moving away from God the more one rejects His mission and purpose. The danger of becoming arrogant about faith is actually a catalyst that leads to rejecting God's purpose and mission, despite His open invitation for all to join His family.