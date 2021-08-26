CDC: Vaccine Efficacy Tanking. So Now What?

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Bloomberg is reporting that the CDC now says the formerly 90 percent plus efficacy of the covid shots is now down to 66 percent efficacy. What does that tanking efficacy mean as we see increasing demands for vaccine passports and other restrictions? Also...Fauci is NOW saying that early treatments, particularly monoclonal antibodies, for covid can cut hospitalizations by 85 percent. Florida Governor DeSantis was attacked for saying the same thing last week. And...Afghanistan update: who really won?
Tickets are AGAIN AVAILABLE for our Washington Conference on Sept. 4th:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-war-...