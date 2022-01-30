Earlier this week...CNBC REPORTS:Biden administration withdraws Covid vaccine mandate for businesses after losing Supreme Court case"The Biden administration is ending its legal battle over the mandate — at least for now. OSHA will ask the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit to dismiss all cases related to the mandate, according to a Labor Department spokesperson. The administration had faced dozens of lawsuits from Republican-led states, private businesses, religious groups, and national trade associations. The 6th Circuit has jurisdiction over those cases."Read more.... . .MSN REPORTS:Biden Labor Department is pulling its worker COVID vaccine mandate"Joe Biden's Department of Labor announced Tuesday it is withdrawing the COVID-19 vaccine-or-test requirement for U.S. employers with at least 100 employees after the Supreme Court blocked the rule... This now ends the administration's controversial bid to increase vaccination rates after it plateaued over the summer."Read more.... . .PRESS RELEASE:COVID-19: A Second Opinion PanelSen. Ron Johnson said: “I'm hoping everybody that viewed this today recognizes the qualifications of the individuals that spoke here today... [These] are real-world experiences from people that are on the front lines, that are treating patients..."Read more.... . .Video Briefing...COVID-19: A Second OpinionFull-length Roundtable Panel Discussion.... . .WATCH AND PRAY.We are living in prophetic times.. . .#VACCINEMANDATE #VACCINEMANDATES #SCOTUS #BIDEN #OSHA #COVID