Situation Update, Oct 12, 2022 - Global debt markets are BREAKING, only days remaining before safeguards breached
Health Ranger Report
Published a month ago |

0:00 Vaccines

5:35 Crazy News

8:28 France

11:11 Germany

16:35 Energy Crisis

39:55 Politics

42:55 Economic Analysis


- Global DEBT markets are on the verge of collapse
- The bond market is melting down with 75% losses of some bonds
- Bank of England warns investors they have THREE DAYS to liquidate
- Japan's 10 year govt. bond has ZERO buyers for 3 days
- Russian troops pour into Belarus by the train load
- Russia preparing for massive attack on Ukraine
- Tulsi Gabbard leaves demonic Democrat party and bashes their insanity
- Pfizer admits covid vax NEVER tested against transmission of covid (was all fraud)
- Pentagon says biological gender counts for the draft, all those born as males must register
- French gas police won't allow you to buy gas unless your car is near empty
- Germany to burn 800 million covid masks to produce HEAT (finally found a use for these)
- Europeans are panic buying firewood
- Some are gathering horse poop to burn for heat


For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport


