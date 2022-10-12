Situation Update, Oct 12, 2022 - Global debt markets are BREAKING, only days remaining before safeguards breached

0:00 Vaccines

5:35 Crazy News

8:28 France

11:11 Germany

16:35 Energy Crisis

39:55 Politics

42:55 Economic Analysis





- Global DEBT markets are on the verge of collapse

- The bond market is melting down with 75% losses of some bonds

- Bank of England warns investors they have THREE DAYS to liquidate

- Japan's 10 year govt. bond has ZERO buyers for 3 days

- Russian troops pour into Belarus by the train load

- Russia preparing for massive attack on Ukraine

- Tulsi Gabbard leaves demonic Democrat party and bashes their insanity

- Pfizer admits covid vax NEVER tested against transmission of covid (was all fraud)

- Pentagon says biological gender counts for the draft, all those born as males must register

- French gas police won't allow you to buy gas unless your car is near empty

- Germany to burn 800 million covid masks to produce HEAT (finally found a use for these)

- Europeans are panic buying firewood

- Some are gathering horse poop to burn for heat







