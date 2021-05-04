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NEWS: MAY 4 - 2021 / Amazon’s creepy way to pay: Identify your shoppers’ veins
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41 views • May 04, 2021
- A Top U.S. Teacher Training Org Is Partnered With A Chinese Communist Group Promoting ‘Socialist’ Nursery Rhymes
- Documents Reveal Wuhan Lab Researched 143 New Pathogens Starting in 2012
- Facebook CEO scoops up 600 more acres in Hawaii despite locals protest, accused of ‘neocolonialism’
- Amazon’s creepy way to pay: Identify your shoppers’ veins
- CCP-Linked Firms May Have Received More Than $400 Million in Virus Relief Loans
- Documents Reveal Wuhan Lab Researched 143 New Pathogens Starting in 2012
- Facebook CEO scoops up 600 more acres in Hawaii despite locals protest, accused of ‘neocolonialism’
- Amazon’s creepy way to pay: Identify your shoppers’ veins
- CCP-Linked Firms May Have Received More Than $400 Million in Virus Relief Loans
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