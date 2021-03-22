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Timothy Dixon - Dream - 032121 - Justice prevail - President Trump victory - The anointed judges
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20 views • March 22, 2021
Timothy Dixon - Dream - 032121 - Justice prevail - President Trump victory - The anointed judges - Laws that they are passing now will be reversed - Turning the tables on the enemy - Chariots and horses of fire riding to the four corners of the earth - Today we battle, tomorrow we sing - The atrocities that are being done and that God sees have not yet been revealed
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