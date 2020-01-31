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The David Knight Show (31Jan20 Full Show)
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33 views • January 31, 2020
Topics
— 00:04:37 Roberts blocks Rand Paul & relevant information about Ciaramella that would expose the conspiracy behind the impeachment
— 00:14:10 NOW they want witnesses! The politics & the process as Senator Murkowski can stop this “Kavanaugh, Part Deux” today
— 00:28:39 It’s not the timing of foreign aid but foreign aid itself that’s the real corruption. Here’s over 5 times that Obama delayed or withheld foreign aid for political purposes
— 00:46:35 Bloomberg’s $10Million Super Bowl lie about self-defense
— 00:55:56 Elizabeth Warren, who exceeds even other politicians when it comes to lying, now wants to CRIMINALIZE, not just censor, speech she doesn’t agree with by labeling it “disinformation”
— 01:11:05 Warren pledges to let a transgender child pick the next Secretary of Education
— 01:13:50 Callers from Ecuador, Texas, New Jersey & Denmark weigh in on coronavirus
— 01:38:13 Richard Proctor, BathroomEconomics.com, joins to talk about what the Constitution says on whether Chief Justice John Roberts or VP Pence should cast the tie-breaking vote, what would it take for Virginian jurisdictions to secede & join West Virginia
By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!"
https://www.infowarsstore.com/preparedness/emergency-survival-foods?ims=ccuef&utm_campaign=FSS-EmergencyFood-Jan20&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Newsletter&utm_content=FSS-EmergencyFood-J20BV
— 00:04:37 Roberts blocks Rand Paul & relevant information about Ciaramella that would expose the conspiracy behind the impeachment
— 00:14:10 NOW they want witnesses! The politics & the process as Senator Murkowski can stop this “Kavanaugh, Part Deux” today
— 00:28:39 It’s not the timing of foreign aid but foreign aid itself that’s the real corruption. Here’s over 5 times that Obama delayed or withheld foreign aid for political purposes
— 00:46:35 Bloomberg’s $10Million Super Bowl lie about self-defense
— 00:55:56 Elizabeth Warren, who exceeds even other politicians when it comes to lying, now wants to CRIMINALIZE, not just censor, speech she doesn’t agree with by labeling it “disinformation”
— 01:11:05 Warren pledges to let a transgender child pick the next Secretary of Education
— 01:13:50 Callers from Ecuador, Texas, New Jersey & Denmark weigh in on coronavirus
— 01:38:13 Richard Proctor, BathroomEconomics.com, joins to talk about what the Constitution says on whether Chief Justice John Roberts or VP Pence should cast the tie-breaking vote, what would it take for Virginian jurisdictions to secede & join West Virginia
By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!"
https://www.infowarsstore.com/preparedness/emergency-survival-foods?ims=ccuef&utm_campaign=FSS-EmergencyFood-Jan20&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Newsletter&utm_content=FSS-EmergencyFood-J20BV
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