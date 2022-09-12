A SOLUTION TO ALL COPD SUFFERERS!

To all COPD sufferers
I have been suffering from COPD for three years so far. I contracted this illness because, since young, I suffered from asthma, going out at night, eating the wrong food, and heavy smoking.
When I reached middle age, my health problems started to show. Soon after, I was diagnosed with COPD.
The only solution from my doctor was antibiotics because my lungs started to released infectious phlegms. A course of antibiotics makes me feel fantastic. But after the effect of the antibiotic passed. There you go! Again with the same problem!
So I started to search through the internet. And I found out about Allicin, a powerful natural antibiotic without any side effects (not for people allergic to garlic).
I tried, and IT WORKS!!!
I went to my doctor and told him about my finding! And ironically said to me, I will get a Nobel Prize for it, and it was all nonsense!
Luckily, I never come back to my ex-doctor. The medical centre and the pharmaceutical industry have lost a customer!
I am sharing my experience being a COPD sufferer. I want to help others that can't find a solution to this problem. Eating the right food, exercising in moderation, and thinking positive will all have a better end to our lives!
A piece of vital information!
If you are in the proximity of a person injected, be aware that it can affect your breathing. It is my own experience because I am not! All this situation happened thanks to the PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRY!
