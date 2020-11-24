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AstraZeneca Vaccine Box with ingredients and a few questions
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161 views • November 24, 2020
Check out the AstraZeneca vaccine box or what is assumed to be the AstraZeneca Covid-19 box for their vaccine. We will hit some questions that are being asked and go over some of the ingredients it looks like it might have.
Recombinant DNA - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Recombinant_DNA
Covid-19 vaccine lists and companies - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/COVID-19_vaccine#Vaccine_candidates
The Western Journal article from the video - https://www.westernjournal.com/key-ingredient-potential-covid-19-vaccines-horrifies-conservatives-christians/
Recombinant DNA - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Recombinant_DNA
Covid-19 vaccine lists and companies - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/COVID-19_vaccine#Vaccine_candidates
The Western Journal article from the video - https://www.westernjournal.com/key-ingredient-potential-covid-19-vaccines-horrifies-conservatives-christians/
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