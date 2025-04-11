Why Believing in God Is Not Enough

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Do you believe in God? So do the devils… and they tremble.
But are they saved?
In this eye-opening episode of Words From The Word, Pastor Roderick Webster takes us deep into James chapter 2 to uncover the sobering truth: Belief alone is not enough. Real faith is more than mental agreement—it shows up in your life.
📖 Here’s what you’ll learn in this powerful devotion:
✅ Why belief in God is not the same as saving faith
✅ What the Bible means by “faith without works is dead”
✅ How justification works—and why only God can justify
✅ The role of grace, faith, and evidence in salvation
✅ What sets living faith apart from lifeless religion
✅ Why the resurrection proves our justification
🎶 With a reflection on the classic hymn The Old Account Was Settled, Pastor Webster reminds us that when God justifies, it’s settled—for good.
⚠️ Don’t settle for a shallow belief. Real faith transforms you—and it always bears fruit.
👇 Let’s talk in the comments:
💬 How has your faith shown up in action lately?
📤 Tag someone who needs this reminder today.
👍 Like, 🔔 Subscribe, and 📢 turn on notifications for more truth-filled devotions!
00:00Introduction and Purpose
00:30Understanding Justification
01:55The Meaning of Justification
04:24Justification by Faith
05:01The Basis of Justification
05:33Proof of Justification
06:32Evidence of Justification in Life
08:57Faith and Works
10:48Conclusion and Reflection
12:05Final Thoughts and Farewell