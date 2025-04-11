BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Why Believing in God Is Not Enough
10 views • 3 weeks ago

Do you believe in God? So do the devils… and they tremble.
But are they saved?

In this eye-opening episode of Words From The Word, Pastor Roderick Webster takes us deep into James chapter 2 to uncover the sobering truth: Belief alone is not enough. Real faith is more than mental agreement—it shows up in your life.

📖 Here’s what you’ll learn in this powerful devotion:

✅ Why belief in God is not the same as saving faith
✅ What the Bible means by “faith without works is dead”
✅ How justification works—and why only God can justify
✅ The role of grace, faith, and evidence in salvation
✅ What sets living faith apart from lifeless religion
✅ Why the resurrection proves our justification

🎶 With a reflection on the classic hymn The Old Account Was Settled, Pastor Webster reminds us that when God justifies, it’s settled—for good.

⚠️ Don’t settle for a shallow belief. Real faith transforms you—and it always bears fruit.

Keywords
justified by faithdaily devotionfaith without works is deadchristian podcastwords from the wordpastor roderick webstertrue faith evidencereal christianitygospel truthsalvation explainedwhy believing in god is not enoughjames 2 bible studyliving faith vs dead faithbelief vs faithresurrection proof of salvation
Chapters

00:00Introduction and Purpose

00:30Understanding Justification

01:55The Meaning of Justification

04:24Justification by Faith

05:01The Basis of Justification

05:33Proof of Justification

06:32Evidence of Justification in Life

08:57Faith and Works

10:48Conclusion and Reflection

12:05Final Thoughts and Farewell

