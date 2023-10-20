Stew Peters: Financing WW3

Uni-Party Seeks To Finance World War 3: Biden Wants $100B For Israel & Ukraine. Just as the American people were beginning to reject funding the war in Ukraine, now there is a new war to fund in Israel.

Independent journalist Michael Tracey is here to talk about Washington D.C.’s obsession with sending money to Israel.

Because of the recent conflict between Israel and Palestine, Ukraine is about to get a year's worth of funding that will last all the way until the 2024 election.

