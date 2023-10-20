Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Stew Peters: Financing WW3
channel image
Cisco Girl
232 Subscribers
33 views
Published 16 hours ago

Uni-Party Seeks To Finance World War 3: Biden Wants $100B For Israel & Ukraine. Just as the American people were beginning to reject funding the war in Ukraine, now there is a new war to fund in Israel.
Independent journalist Michael Tracey is here to talk about Washington D.C.’s obsession with sending money to Israel.
Because of the recent conflict between Israel and Palestine, Ukraine is about to get a year's worth of funding that will last all the way until the 2024 election.

Keywords
irantrumpalex jonesrussiavaccineisraelbidenputinuss libertyfaucimodernapfizerklaus schwabstew peters

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket