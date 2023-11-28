Create New Account
Irish Marxist Legislation will Boomerang on Them When Memes of Trans + Pride Flag will Mean PRISON
Recharge Freedom
The Irish legislature wants to pass draconian hate speech laws in order to protect peoples feelings and identity. This is going to completely boomerang on them, when ultra right wingers come to power and leverage the law passed in order to go after left-wing identitartians who have memes of the pride flag or supporting trans rights. This is why we need strong laws protecting individual liberty, not this Orwellian BS. #ireland #hatespeech #freespeech #woke

