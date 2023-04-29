Radical Agenda S06E011 - BOND Villain?

Here's a riddle for you...

Q. Under what circumstances do Democrats think homosexuality is sinful?

A. Under whatever circumstances it suits their political purposes to say so.

The Daily Beast and other Left wing rags are gloating about a scandal involving black conservative talk radio host Jesse Lee Peterson. Apparently they have finally found a sex act they disapprove of, which was something I did not expect to see in my lifetime, given all the brave new world stuff going on with the Left's latest depth of depravity of transgendering children.

