The evidence that CHEMTRAILS exist !! Here are two planes at the same flight altitude
To prove, compare the size of the planes.

Often we see ordinary planes who are not spraying, flying in the same air space and altitude as those who are spraying leaving long trails. Given that “contrails” are dependent predominantly on the temperature and humidity of the surrounding atmosphere at that particular atmospheric pressure (which is measurable), and given that changes don’t occur very quickly in nearby airspace this should offer no less than a head scratch for anyone with an understanding of the issue and willing to apply science, reason and common sense.

Further Info:

These 15 Arguments Will Destroy Chemtrails Deniers:

https://www.wakingtimes.com/15-arguments-will-destroy-chemtrails-deniers/

Mirrored - Doumi Wylde

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

Christ is KING!

Keywords
chemtrailsgeo-engineeringcontrails
