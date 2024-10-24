P.8 MIKE ADAMS as an ARCHETYPE: violence DESPISED by God, violence ESPOUSED by God NONSENSE: cognitive dissonance captures so many MVI_2662

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I have immense respect and admiration for Mike Adams of Brighteon, and so I hope that my viewers will remember that I am using Mr Adams purely as an example of the power of detrimental cognitive dissonance to attenuate our reasoning, and that 100% of us are subject to the phenomenon daily. Does it matter? Yes and no. No when the issues are minor, yes when the issues are major. In other words, on issues of substance, the less we succumb to detrimental cognitive dissonance, and thus benefit from an increase in our connection to reality, it does matter.