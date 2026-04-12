Shadow People, Reptilian Abductions and the AI Transhumanist Agenda - Connie Stinson Interview with James Bartley

Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2026/04/11/shadow-people/





Born and raised in Southern California, Connie Stinson’s family has had multiple generations of paranormal experiences with various entities. She has worked for the U.S. Forestry Service, as well as in hospitals, schools and is now travelling throughout the U.S. She is writing books about Historical Fiction, mythological beings and eventually her own life story.





In Part 1 Connie Stinson tells us about her childhood in Southern California living in Haunted Houses. Later she worked in the U.S. Forestry Service (USFS) and had unusual paranormal experiences in the Angeles National Forest. Connie says there was much Cult Activity in the Angeles National Park. Later she lived in Apply Valley California and she as well as her mother and sister had encounters with Reptilians. The Reptilians were telling Connie’s mother frightening things about themselves and the possible future of Mankind.





In Part 2 Connie Stinson talks about living in Big Bear Lake in California which is a haunted vortex zone. She talks about the many strange phenomena there including demonic manifestations, hauntings, disappearances and much more.



