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Model Grand Jury - Day 4 - Meredith Miller - Why is this Happening? Psychological Warfare
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114 views • March 13, 2022
Each day's proceedings of the People's Court Model Grand Jury can be seen at https://odysee.com/@GrandJury:f
See also https://www.grand-jury.net
See written documents: https://corona-ausschuss.de/en/
Meredith Miller's presentation can be found at 4:13:30 of Day 4
There are excellent presentations by highly qualified witness each day. Many days have a time index of where in the video each witness presents. Look in the comment section of each day, where the time index has often been moved near the top.
See also https://www.grand-jury.net
See written documents: https://corona-ausschuss.de/en/
Meredith Miller's presentation can be found at 4:13:30 of Day 4
There are excellent presentations by highly qualified witness each day. Many days have a time index of where in the video each witness presents. Look in the comment section of each day, where the time index has often been moved near the top.
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