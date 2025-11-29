© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Original Video Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P67shujo9eY
Content Creator: https://www.youtube.com/@shannonjoyshow
Follow Dr. Makis on X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/MakisMedicine
Follow Dr. Makis on Substack: http://makismd.substack.com
Cancer Culture: Is Ivermectin The Cure? With Dr. William Makis
In this eye-opening episode of The Shannon Joy Show, special guest Dr. William Makis discusses the alarming rise in cancer cases and why government statistics may be intentionally hidden from the public.
They explore the controversial topic of ivermectin's potential as a cancer cure and share updates on Florida's new initiative to study this drug for cancer treatment. The conversation dives deep into the cancer epidemic impacting America, questioning mainstream narratives and revealing the urgent need for transparency and alternative solutions.
Tune in for critical insights and breaking news on cancer, government cover-ups, and groundbreaking research that could change the future of cancer care. Don't miss this revealing and thought-provoking discussion.