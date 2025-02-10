The Minor Prophets Part #11 - Zechariah Pt #3-NOW THE END BEGINS-FEB 9 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ON THIS EPISODE: We take a look at the Prophet Zechariah, and he is perhaps the biggest and most powerful of the 12 Minor Prophets we’ve been studying these past number of weeks. Zechariah has so much to say it’s doubtful we will get even half of it in during our study tonight, and all of it pertains to the Second Advent. Zechariah makes some astonishing connections to the book of Revelation and we will spend much of our time this evening cross-referencing his prophecies. PLEASE NOTE: this is the third installment in our look at the book of Zechariah.