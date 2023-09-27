IF IT AIN'T BROKE, DON'T FIX IT

Daylight savings time has been around since the founding of the USA?
False.
Like most of the bad ideas ruling the USA, this idea is a product of 1960s activism.
This video is a reminder that the current fail of global civilization is due to the accumulation of bad leftist ideas over the last 200 years.
We are not fated to self-extinction. It is a choice. A choice we can reject.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.