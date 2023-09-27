Create New Account
IF IT AIN'T BROKE, DON'T FIX IT
Rules_For_Rationals
Published 20 hours ago

Daylight savings time has been around since the founding of the USA?
False.
Like most of the bad ideas ruling the USA, this idea is a product of 1960s activism.
This video is a reminder that the current fail of global civilization is due to the accumulation of bad leftist ideas over the last 200 years.
We are not fated to self-extinction. It is a choice. A choice we can reject.

