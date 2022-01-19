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Corona vaccines dangerously contaminated! Who refutes this? Who sheds light into this?
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100 views • January 19, 2022
Disturbing observations were made during examinations of hundreds of Corona vaccine doses. Potentially dangerous contaminants were found in all of them. Pathologists also confirmed finding of foreign particles in the corpses of people that had died after vaccination. Watch the interview with researcher Holger Reißner. He hopes that his findings will still be disproved, because this material would have inconceivable long-term consequences in the human body, especially for children!
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