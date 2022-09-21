The Last Gasps

Clean-Up On Aisle [Bidan]
* What can they possibly run on beyond fear?
* Dems panic at thought of ’rona powers being taken away.
* Their ‘comeback’ was short-lived.
* Their precious January 6th.
* Desperation will take them to a very dark place.
* Joe’s dark money BS.
* He seeks to silence opposition.
* [Quemala]’s odious voter integrity lie.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 20 September 2022
