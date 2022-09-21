Create New Account
The Last Gasps
Clean-Up On Aisle [Bidan]

* What can they possibly run on beyond fear?

* Dems panic at thought of ’rona powers being taken away.

* Their ‘comeback’ was short-lived.

* Their precious January 6th.

* Desperation will take them to a very dark place.

* Joe’s dark money BS.

* He seeks to silence opposition.

* [Quemala]’s odious voter integrity lie.

The full version of this segment is linked below.


The Ingraham Angle | 20 September 2022

http://video.foxnews.com/v/6312625991112

