Our Florida Homestead Intro By My Husband Alex G

Intro March 2023 ~ Our homestead in Florida ~ My husband shares a little bit about how our brake line was cut on February 21st, 2023 while we were shopping in a local store and how we survived by God's good graces! This is also a quick intro to my husband, Alex, and the beginning of our spring planting out in the irrigated field at home! To learn more about my husband and I please visit my Twitter ~ Concrete Diamond @ConcreteGold108, Johnette Napolitano 108 You Tube, Heidi Rose Radio You Tube & Bitchute ~ Thanks!

