⚡️SITREP

💥 In Kupyansk direction, concentrated fire attack launched at an area of concentration of the manpower and hardware of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Kislovka (Kharkov region) has resulted in the elimination of up to 20 Ukrainian servicemen, 1 infantry fighting vehicle and 2 motor vehicles.

💥 In Krasniy Liman direction, Russian artillery fire has hit AFU units near Makeyevka and Nevskoye (Lugansk People's Republic), as well as Terny and Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

◻️ In addition, 1 AFU sabotage and reconnaissance group, as well as 1 AFU mortar crew have been destroyed near Stelmakhovka and Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).

◻️ The enemy has lost up to 30 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 armored fighting vehicles and 2 pickup trucks in the abovementioned direction.

💥 In Donetsk direction, Russian forces continued their successful offensive, during which they took advantageous positions.

◻️ A strike launched at a command post of the 80th Airborne Assault Brigade of the AFU has resulted in the elimination of more than 35 Ukrainian servicemen, including 5 senior officers, near Kramatorsk (Donetsk People's Republic).

◻️ The enemy has lost a total of up to 100 servicemen, 4 infantry fighting vehicles and 8 motor vehicles.

💥 In South Donetsk direction, artillery fire and active action of Russian forces have resulted in the neutralization of the AFU units near Vladimirovka, Ugledar, Novodonetskoye and Novosyolka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◻️ More than 40 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 armored fighting vehicles and 3 pick-up trucks have been eliminated.

💥 Missile Troops and Artillery have neutralized 63 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and military equipment at 79 areas.

◻️ The provisional bases of the 72nd Mechanized Brigade of the AFU and foreign mercenaries have been neutralized near Yelizavetovka and Slavyansk (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 Within the counterbattery warfare, 2 Ukrainian Grad multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) have been destroyed near Pervomayskoye (Donetsk People's Republic) and Kamyshevakha (Zaporozhye region).

◻️ 3 Ukrainian D-30 howitzers have been destroyed near Torskoye, Vodyanoye and Maryinka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◻️ 1 U.S.-manufactured M-777 artillery system, used for shelling residential areas, has been detected and destroyed near Georgiyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◻️ 2 U.S.-manufactured HIMARS MLRS, 2 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzers, 5 D-30 howitzers and three special motor vehicles have been destroyed near Kramatorsk (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 Air defense facilities have shot down 7 unmanned aerial vehicles near Kremennaya (Lugansk People's Republic), Chervonoye, Kuteynikovo and Kropivnitskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), and Zmiyevka (Kherson region).

◻️ In addition, 2 HIMARS MLRS have been intercepted near Rubezhnoye and Krasnorechenskoye (Lugansk People's Republic) and 2 HARM missiles near Bayrak (Donetsk People's Republic).

- Russian Defense