BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Closer look at TORN down White House Walls
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1327 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
218 views • 1 day ago

Close look at TORN-down White House walls

$250 MILLION Trump ballroom construction underway

For now, it’s just rubble everywhere.

White House begins demolishing East Wing facade to build Trump’s ballroom

(via WaPo)

The president had claimed construction of the $250 million ballroom wouldn’t ‘interfere’ with the existing White House structure.

Trump during the signing of the executive order in July:

“It won’t interfere with the current building. It won’t be. It’ll be near it but not touching it — and pays total respect to the existing building, which I’m the biggest fan of. It’s my favorite. It’s my favorite place. I love it.”

He also has said he repeatedly offered to construct a ballroom, but officials in the Obama and Biden administrations turned him down:

“I was going to build a beautiful, beautiful ballroom like I have at Mar-a-Lago. It was going to cost about $100 million. I offered (to Biden administration) to do it, and I never heard back.”

The ballroom, that will seat up to 650 people, was originally estimated to cost $200 million, but the estimate has by now ballooned to $250 million.


🐻Shouldn't Polymarket start a bet on the final price exceeding $400 million by now?

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy