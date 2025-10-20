Closer look at TORN down White House Walls

Close look at TORN-down White House walls

$250 MILLION Trump ballroom construction underway

For now, it’s just rubble everywhere.

White House begins demolishing East Wing facade to build Trump’s ballroom

(via WaPo)

The president had claimed construction of the $250 million ballroom wouldn’t ‘interfere’ with the existing White House structure.

Trump during the signing of the executive order in July:

“It won’t interfere with the current building. It won’t be. It’ll be near it but not touching it — and pays total respect to the existing building, which I’m the biggest fan of. It’s my favorite. It’s my favorite place. I love it.”

He also has said he repeatedly offered to construct a ballroom, but officials in the Obama and Biden administrations turned him down:

“I was going to build a beautiful, beautiful ballroom like I have at Mar-a-Lago. It was going to cost about $100 million. I offered (to Biden administration) to do it, and I never heard back.”

The ballroom, that will seat up to 650 people, was originally estimated to cost $200 million, but the estimate has by now ballooned to $250 million.





🐻Shouldn't Polymarket start a bet on the final price exceeding $400 million by now?