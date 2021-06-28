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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1637 - Elizabeth Malcolm - Brief report on the crime & arrest
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Elizabeth, who had just celebrated going from a walker to a cane at her physical therapy appointment, was in the parking lot of the business, when Harris ran up to her and grabbed her purse. Elizabeth was knocked to the ground and dragged, before Harris fled the scene with her purse. Elizabeth suffered a broken cheekbone and nearly lost sight in her eye.
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