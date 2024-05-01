BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON 991 TO GET THE BLESSING YOU NEED TO CHOOSE THE HARD ROAD

BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON 991 To get the blessing you choose the hard road

BIBLE VERSE: Mattiyahu (Mat) 7:12-14 what road are you on?

SYNOPSIS: In today’s lesson we are going to explore the season we are in. By season what do I mean? This is the Shabbat that is celebrated during the week of Hag Matzah (Unleavened bread). What is the prophetic understanding about this Shabbat? We need to look at what road we are taking? We need to ask; who has the map? We need to compare this map with the ancient maps. We need to see how this lines up with what YESHUA says about choosing the hard road? It is vitally important to understand that if these do not line up, what will happen to us in the natural and the spiritual.

BIBLE VERSES: Mattiyahu (Mat) 7:12-14 what road are you on? Yesha’yahu (Isa) 56:1-7 if you’re a person like this it will be easy. D’varim (Deut) 4:7-8 you are saying this. Sh’mot (Ex) 12:37-38 how many chose the hard road? B’resheet (Gen) 12:2-3 only this family line and it is eternal. B’midbar (Num) 14:17-24 The road was to the Promised Land but you did not want to follow.

BGMCTV MESSIANIC END-TIME PROPHECY NEWS FROM A PROPER BIBLICAL HEBREW ROOTS VIEWPOINT

Stayed tuned for the prophecy news headline show “The Remnant’s call...04/13/24 To find out what prophecies came true this week…“ripped straight from the headlines” Verily I say unto you, the only way to rightly understand prophecy is…from a Messianic Hebrew Roots perspective. For without the roots the tree is dead.

www.bgmctv.org or streaming live @ www.yeshuatube.org

TUES BIBLE STUDY 7:30 PM ET, WENS THE SLEDGEHAMMER SHOW 7:30 PM ET, SHABBAT 11 AM ET.

Messianic Congregation Beth Goyim A Messianic Jewish Congregation where Jew and Gentile meet as one people. Messianic Shabbat Services. Messianic Bible study. Located in Lexington, NC.

Messianic Jewish audio and Prophecy videos available, If you are looking for a solid teaching ministry, then you have found a home. If you just looking for fluff and stuff this is not your place. THE CITY GATE MESSIANIC BIBLE STUDY Tuesday 7:30PM. The SLEDGEHAMMER Show Wenesday 7:30PM, Shabbat “Saturday” Service 11AM ET. BGMC TV, THE CITY GATE BIBLE STUDY, Messianic thought, Messianic life, following the Messiah Yeshua and the Messianic Jewish Disciples. Christian Jews. Christian+Jew, Messianic radio wtrcradio.com

We stream from our own website www.yeshuatube.org on Tuesday @ 7:30 PM ET for The City Gate Messianic Bible Study. Wednesday 7:30 PM ET for The Sledgehammer Show. Shabbat (Sat) 11AM ET for a live Shabbat Service.

If you don’t see us on youtube go to our other channel on Rumble www.rumble.com/BGMCTV

Our main website is www.bgmctv.org

SIGN UP FOR OUR SOCIAL MEDIA:

www.BGMCTV.org

http://www.rumble.com/BGMCTV

www.youtube.com/bgmctv

www.facebook.com/andrew.dinnerman

https://vimeo.com/channels/bgmctv

www.twitter.com/rabbiAndrew

www.gab.com/BGMCTV

www. Thetorahnetwork.com/bgmctv

https://usa.life/bgmctv

Telegram https://t.me/BGMCTV

www.brighteon.com/channels/bgmctv

www.ugetube.com/@BGMCTV

www.bitchute.com/BGMCTV

www.yeshuatube.org